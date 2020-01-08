1 dead, 3 injured in Ottawa shooting

(CNN) An individual is still at large in a shooting that killed one person and injured three more in Ottawa.

Ottawa police responded to a call of shots fired downtown shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Ottawa Police Acting Inspector Francois D'aoust told reporters.

Officers found four victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the residence. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene, and three more were transported to a local trauma center in serious condition, he said.

Police are still looking for the individual who shot the victims, though they said they believe the shooting was targeted . There is no description of the suspect, D'aoust said.