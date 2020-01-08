Rouhollah Vahdati/ISNA/AFP via Getty Images Emergency response teams and body bags are seen amid the debris of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on Wednesday, January 8, after the jet crashed near the Iranian capital of Tehran. In photos: Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 jet has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport in Iran, en route to the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

All 176 people on board were killed, including 167 passengers and nine