Man who robbed a pharmacy gave clerk a note that said, 'I'm sorry, I have a sick child,' cops say

(CNN) A man who allegedly robbed a pharmacy in Philadelphia flashed a demand note that said he needed the money for his sick child, police said.

In video released by Philadelphia police, the suspect, wearing a grey hoodie and dark gloves, entered a Rite Aid store January 3 and took an item to the register.

The store clerk can be seen scanning the item and putting it in a plastic bag. Then, according to a police statement on the screen before the video is played, the man handed a note to the employee that read in part, "Give me all the money. I'm sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds."

The video shows the suspect reach into his pocket and lean over the counter before the clerk opened the register and put an undetermined amount of cash into the same plastic bag.

The suspect then stuffed the bag in his pockets and fled on foot, police said.

