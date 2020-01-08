Kentucky judge suspended after alleged affair and nepotism

(CNN) A Kentucky judge was suspended with pay pending an investigation into accusations of misconduct including, among others, nepotism, retaliation against local government employees, and having an affair with a man and a woman in a courthouse office, court documents show.

Family Circuit Court Judge Dawn Gentry was suspended Monday after she was charged with nine counts of misconduct in November 2019. Her first hearing to address the charges came last Friday before the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission.

In addition to alleged affairs, the JCC has accused Gentry of retaliating against local government employees who didn't provide full support for her election campaign. It further alleges Gentry engaged in nepotism, appointing friends to a specific panel after also coercing then-incumbent members of that same panel to donate to her campaign the maximum amount of money allowed.

Gentry's lawyer, Stephen Ryan, told CNN that Gentry was disappointed with the decision to suspend her temporarily on the basis that her suspension was "in the best interest of justice," as the JCC decided.

"We put up a case that she's a very good judge," Ryan said. "They just thought she was getting too much bad publicity."

