June Bacon-Bercey, a trailblazing African American TV meteorologist, has died

(CNN) When June Bacon-Bercey graduated with a degree in meteorology in the 1950s, there were hardly any women, let alone African-American women, in her field.

The same was true when she became an on-air meteorologist for a television news station in the '70s, and in the many roles she went on to occupy in her decadeslong career.

Bacon-Bercey, a trailblazer who has been called the first American woman to become a TV meteorologist, died last summer, her family announced recently. She was 90.

Her daughter Dail St. Claire said that Bacon-Bercey died on July 3, 2019, of frontotemporal dementia, though her death had not been publicized until the news company AccuWeather reported on it last week

"My mother paved a new road for women and minorities, and she paved that road with tenacity, integrity, diligence and community service," St. Claire told CNN. "For me and all other women, African Americans and other minorities, her legacy is one of hope. Her legacy services as inspiration for all and is a powerful example of our limitless capability and strength."

