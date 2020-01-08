Ways you can help those impacted by Puerto Rico's earthquakes

(CNN)Back-to-back earthquakes in Puerto Rico have added to the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in 2017.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake and several other strong tremors on January 7 killed one man and crumbled dozens of homes and structures. Many residents are without power and water; some are sleeping outside in fear of more structural collapses and aftershocks.
While many organizations are still on the ground following Maria, more aid is needed to support the immediate and long-term needs of earthquake victims.
