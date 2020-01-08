A woman driving on a Miami interstate was shot and killed. Police want your help finding the shooter

(CNN) Melissa Gonzalez had recently graduated from college and had her sights set on law school.

But while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami, the 22-year-old was struck and killed by gunfire.

Authorities aren't sure who shot Gonzalez, or why. But they're asking for the public's help.

pic.twitter.com/WTVWk79LqG — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) January 6, 2020

Julian Veliz Cortina, a passenger in Gonzalez's car, told police the sound came from a dark-colored vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said.

