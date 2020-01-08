Hockey fans help sing national anthem when singer's microphone fails

(CNN) When the singer's microphone failed during the Canadian national anthem at a National Hockey League game, instead of sitting in silence, the crowd of both Canadian and American fans took over and sang it themselves.

The Detroit Red Wings were hosting the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena, but there was a technical difficulty during the pre-game anthem, according to CNN affiliate WXYZ

The sound went out just as the Red Wings' anthem singer, Karen Newman, was singing Canada's anthem.

In video posted on Twitter, the crowd took over without hesitation. With the words posted on large video screens above the rink, fans began singing Canada's anthem, "O Canada," in unison.

Sound goes out at LCA and Red Wings fans chip in with an assist on the Canadian Anthem pic.twitter.com/KwJXaQIxSn — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) January 8, 2020

Soon after the event made its way to social media, people began to sing the crowd's praises.