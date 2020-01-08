Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal commit to Australian bushfires charity match

(CNN) A number of the world's top tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, have agreed to play in an exhibition match to raise funds for Australia's bushfire relief.

Scheduled to take place on January 15 at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena, the Australian Open Rally for Relief will donate proceeds from ticket sales -- priced at $37 (54 AUSD) for adults and $24 (35 AUSD) for concessions -- to the bushfire relief efforts.

Rafa Nadal has been competing for Spain at the ATP Cup ahead of the Australian Open.

"This unprecedented bushfire crisis is devastating people, properties, communities, livestock and animals across the country and our hearts go out to all those affected," said Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley in a statement.

"The response from the tennis community -- our players, clubs, partners and international tennis bodies -- has been overwhelming and it's wonderful to see everyone pull together.

👋🏼Brisbane,

I've signed ten pairs of my tennis shoes, left them at the @BrisbaneTennis desk at the Westin Hotel, alongside a donation envelope for fire rescue efforts.They're yours to keep,we just ask you to donate $300 a pair. All money going directly to 🇦🇺 Red Cross. 🇦🇺❤️ pic.twitter.com/H1IPU8pYig — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 8, 2020

"The players are keen to be involved -- we've had a tremendous response from them and they are keen to help."

Kyrgios kick-started tennis' fundraising efforts last week when he pledged $140 (200 AUSD) for every ace he hits at upcoming tournaments with a number of other players since joining him.

Tennis Australia will also donate $69 (100 AUSD) for every ace hit across six tournaments, including the Australian Open, as well as granting $700,000 (1 million AUSD) to help rebuild tennis facilities damaged in the bushfires.

Sharapova also announced on Wednesday that she had left 10 signed pairs of her tennis shoes in her Brisbane hotel that members of the public could buy with a $206 (300 AUSD) donation to the Australian Red Cross.

It's not only tennis stars who have pitched in with their support.

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has auctioned the baggy green cap he wore throughout his test career, which has so far reached $343,000 (500,000 AUSD).

Wow ! Absolutely blown away. Thankyou so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t2HKhNvB3U — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 8, 2020

Several one-day batsmen, including Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn and D'Arcy Short, are donating $250 (175 USD) for every six they hit at this year's Big Bash League, the country's professional Twenty20 competition.

Alongside support from the league, nine Australian NBA players have agreed to contribute $750,000 towards recovery efforts.

"We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland," the players, which include Philadephia 76ers' Ben Simmons and San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills, said in a joint statement.

"Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia. We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can."