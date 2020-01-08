Misinformation about Iran's missile attack on bases housing US troops in Iraq spread quickly. Here are a few examples

(CNN) As Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases housing US troops in Iraq, posters on social media began sharing old video and images as though they were from Wednesday's attack.

Misinformation also came from other sources, like this image shared by Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency:

Another striking photo appears to show Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei personally supervising the strike.

But the picture looks very much like a photoshopped version of a photo which was taken, according to the Office of the Supreme Leader's website , during the Revolutionary Guard's 2014 Aerospace Force Exhibition.