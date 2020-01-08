Charge up to four devices at once with Satechi's latest travel charger

Satechi has been making a variety of computer, phone and tablet accessories for some time. Its tech is concentrated around sleek design, but powerful function, which is exemplified by its latest travel charger, the 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger. It's available now for $79.99 from Satechi or Amazon.

This travel charger features two USB-C ports, one at 90 watts and another at 18W. Plus, it comes with two USB-A ports at 12W total.

You might fear that, with four devices plugged in at the same time, this little device wouldn't equally distribute power. Well fear not — even with an energy-hungry laptop plugged in, you won't see this issue. Enjoy high-speed charging wherever you need it, for whatever device needs it.

This charger is not only utilitous, but it's compact enough to carry in a small bag to boot. Along with the cord, it shouldn't take up much more space than an external battery. It's also durable and heat-resistant, made of tough materials that will last, not to mention fulfill safety standards with flying colors.

If you travel with a lot of tech, or just want to clear space in your home or office, Satechi's got you covered.

You'll see a lot of items that pair with Apple devices. It has produced tech like Mac-specific keyboards, stands for desktops and mounts for iPhones. And like all their hubs, including their Mac Mini hub and stand, don't underestimate the 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger's versatility just because it's compact.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.