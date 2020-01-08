Samsung's T7 Touch SSD features wild speeds and a fingerprint reader for security

Samsung's already shown off laptops, phones, TVs and a full audio line at CES 2020. But the technology giant isn't done.

Turning our attention to external storage, Samsung has just unveiled the T7 Touch — its latest external hard drive that will ship this month with a starting price of $129.99 for a 500GB drive. It also comes in 1TB for $299.99 and 2TB for $399.99.

As the successor to the T5 external series, the T7 keeps a sleek aluminum design in either black or silver. It's just about the size of a credit card and nearly as thick at 3.3-by-2.2-by-0.3 inches. It's also just 58 grams, or 2 ounces. The outer shell also features a built-in fingerprint sensor that increases the security of the stored data. You can also monitor the status of the drive with an LED indicator light.

After setup, you'll need to unlock the drive with a simple touch of your finger to mount it on a Mac or PC. The T7 has a USB Type-C port and ships with a USB Type-C to Type-C, USB Type-C to Type-A cable in the box. It also supports the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, which delivers speeds up to 10GB per second.

And that's where the T7 Touch gets really exciting.

The speeds of the T7 Touch, as Samsung is reporting them, are twice as fast as the T5. You can expect read speeds of 1,050 MB per second and write speeds of 1,000 MB per second.

We're looking forward to testing it in a variety of scenarios very soon. With speeds this fast, it could be great for video or photo editing, moving large amounts of data quickly and as a dependable, portable backup drive.

The T7 Touch, which comes with a three-year limited warranty, will be available for order by the end of the month. And with a new portable SSD launching, you can expect to find savings on the previous, bust still speedy, T5.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.