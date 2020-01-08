The PopPower Home Charger lets you wirelessly charge your phone with a PopSocket on

PopSockets has been coming up with interesting items to attach to our phones for as long as it's been around. And its latest innovation fixes one of the biggest pain points.

PopPower Home Charger is a Qi-enabled wireless charger you can attach to your phone with a PopGrip. It's available now for $60 from PopSockets.com.

Designed in conjunction with NuCurrent, this wireless charging pad gives you the ability to charge your device even with a PopSocket on the back. It's a remarkable design and highly proprietary, as this is the only way to wirelessly charge without removing your PopSocket.

The PopGrip Home Charger fits snugly onto your current non-metallic PopGrip, easily attached and removed. Available colors include Matte White, Mountainscape and Cosmic Cloud.

The PopPower is Qi-certified, making it compatible with all such devices. It even supports the Extended Power Profile, meaning it can continuously deliver up to 15 watts though your device will need to support this. For instance, the iPhone can take a maximum of 7.5 watts — but it will reach the fastest charging speeds for phones from Apple and Samsung. Plus, you can charge true wireless headphones that support Qi, such as AirPods, by placing them on the pad.

If you're interested in this wireless charger, you can get one for $60 on PopSockets.com. Pop one on to see just how fast it can charge your mobile device right in your pocket.

We've seen a lot of other interesting releases from PopSocket in recent years, many of which have relied on PopGrips.

This includes the PopGrip AirPods Holder, which lets you store your AirPods on the back of your phone. You can even charge them from there, be they wired or wireless.

We've also been introduced to PopGrip Lips, an attachment that keeps lip balm with interchangeable flavors at the ready right on your phone.

