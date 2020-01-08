Otterbox screen protectors are 20% off at this New Year's sale

CES 2020 has seen tech announcement after tech announcement, including Otterbox's new Amplify Glass anti-microbial screen protector, which kills 99.9% of the bacteria on your phone and guards your screen against scratches and other damage. But while you wait for the Amplify Glass to become available for purchase, you can still protect your phone — and save money — at Otterbox's screen protector sale, happening now through January 11.

Nearly all screen protectors on the Otterbox website are 20% off, from the premiere Amplify series that provides up to five times more protection from scratches than competitors, to the trusted Alpha Glass and Alpha Flex. Prices range from just $31.96 to just over $50.

But these screen protectors offer more than just scratch resistance for your iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung or nearly any other phone. On some protectors, choose between features like Glare Guard, ideal for those who are often outdoors; Clear, which illuminates every pixel on your screen; and Edge2Edge, which offers a precision fit.

So don't shatter your chance to buy a quality screen protector for less.

