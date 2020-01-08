Start spinning at home with a discounted Flywheel Home Bike

Spin into 2020 with a new at-home exercise bike from Flywheel, the popular studio cycling company. The brand's bike is on sale at Amazon for the lowest price ever on Wednesday only.

The Flywheel Home Bike ($999, originally $1,699; amazon.com) comes with a free two-month subscription — usually $39 per month — to thousands of live and recorded cycling and strength workouts that can be streamed on your iOS or Android device, or cast to your TV via Apple TV or Chromecast. (You can also opt for the bike with a built-in tablet for $1,299, also an all-time low price, if you don't want to use your own device.) These workouts are led by instructors handpicked from actual Flywheel studios nationwide.

The bike also provides personal stats so you can easily track your progress and set goals. Features the TorqBoard, a leader board that allows you to compete with others in the Flywheel community; a pacer tool, which helps you beat your previous performance or stay on track with the rest of the pack; and a sprint-centric race mode all help to level up your cycling performance every time you ride.

In addition to the bike itself, accessories you'll need for you next ride are also on sale. Take advantage of deals on a pair of Flywheel Indoor Cycling Shoes ($75, originally $128; amazon.com) and a Flywheel Floor Mat ($40, originally $68; amazon.com) to prevent your bike from slipping.

But you'll want to speed over to Amazon to snag this Flywheel fitness equipment ASAP, since as with all Gold Boxes, this sale is just 24 hours long or while supplies last. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.