Upgrade your at-home workout with this top-rated fitness gear

Everyone has a different goal for this year (and decade) — and if yours is to prioritize your health, it may be the perfect time to stock up on at-home workout products. After all, the gym is packed this time of year, and it's nice to always have a little bit of the gym with you at home to make sure you achieve all your fitness goals.

Now the problem with at-home equipment is that it can be difficult to judge what is actually worth it. Even if it's something as simple as a yoga mat or a resistance band, it can take time to find the right one for you.

So, to help, we rounded up 20 of the highest-rated home workout equipment on Amazon, all of which have hundreds (if not thousands) of reviews and at least a 4-star rating. If you're someone who loves the idea of working out in the comfort of your own home, these picks are for you.

Best home workout equipment

Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands (Starting at $9.90; amazon.com)

Not only can these super-light bands be used to build muscle on your arms or legs via resistance, but they're ideal for stretching, too. Have a trip coming up? These won't add more than a few ounces to your carry-on. And if you are tempted to binge-watch a whole season on Netflix, put these on and work out at the same time.

Fitnessery Ab Roller ($16.97; amazon.com)

Ab rollers aren't exactly a new invention, but they are an effective way to build core strength. This stainless steel option with a 4.7-star rating features no-slip handles and includes two fitness books that guide you through a handful of killer workouts.

Synergee Core Sliders ($9.95, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

Once you have progressed from a newbie to an experienced workout enthusiast, you'll need to elevate your workouts so you don't stagnate progress. One easy and effective way to add more difficulty is through sliders. Pint-sized and lightweight, they force you to engage your core in a different way. Whether you place them under your feet or hands during burpees, pushups or other moves, you'll feel the burn.

DeskCycle ($159, originally $199; amazon.com)

If you are a remote worker, you know how difficult it can be to get your daily steps since so much of your routine involves sitting at a desk. To ensure you stay active, consider this highly rated (and appropriately named) DeskCycle. As you go through emails, choose from eight resistance settings and pedal, pedal, pedal!

Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite ($26.99; amazon.com)

If this is the year you want to finally perfect your pushup, these handles are a must. While encouraging proper form, these force your body to engage every muscle involved in the workout move — from your shoulders to your lower abs. If you struggle with any sort of hand or wrist discomfort, the ergonomic grips also help reduce pressure.

AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs with Stand ($28.49; amazon.com)

While you would love to have a whole extra room for your home gym, your current pad may not have the space. To the rescue is this small, yet mighty set of dumbbells. Compact and versatile, you can choose from varying weight combinations to total 20, 32, 48 or 60 pounds. Oh, and they also come with more than 5,400 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike ($96.99; amazon.com)

If your budget doesn't quite allow for a Peloton bike, but you still love to spin, consider this budget option. It comes with hundreds of positive reviews and is beloved for its ability to fold together, making it ideal for an apartment or small living area. Though it won't break the bank, it also has everything you want from an at-home exercise bike, including resistance levels, adjustable seats and a quiet, smooth ride.

Fitness Reality 100 Super Max Weight Bench ($88.11, originally $119; amazon.com)

There are endless calorie-burning and strength-building exercises you can do on a fitness bench, from chest presses to tricep dips and beyond. If you don't have a ton of room, consider this popular option that offers two adjustable positions so you can get in a sweat sesh at 90 or 180 degrees.

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller ($26.19, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Ask any fitness professional and they'll speak volumes about the importance of stretching before and after workouts. Foam rolling is an effective way to ensure your muscles receive the TLC they need. With this multidimensional surface, your body can experience improved oxygen flow and faster healing within your tissues, encouraging circulation, balance, mobility and flexibility.

Gaiam Yoga Mat ($23.98, originally $29.98; amazon.com)

No matter if you're a yogi at heart or simply enjoy the stretch various positions provide, a yoga mat is a must for at-home workouts. In addition to going through a sweaty vinyasa flow, this option from the leader Gaiam also serves as a soft, cushion-y surface for burpees, squats, pushups and more.

Nordic Track NTL17915 t 6.5 S Treadmill ($599; amazon.com)

Sure, it's pricey. But if you happen to live in a region of the country that makes it difficult to run outdoors — or even walk — during the winter, it's worth the investment. It's more compact than other options and allows runners to choose from studio workout programs led by trainers. You can also go at your speed and set your own goals, too.

Trideer Exercise Ball (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Considering few folks have ample room for gym products in their homes, any piece of multipurpose gear is appreciated. Enter: an exercise ball that can be used for — you guessed it — fitness, but also posture. When you sit on this inflatable ball while watching TV or working from home, you can experience less back pain and grow a stronger core.

Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun ($184.98; amazon.com)

After a tough boot camp, your joints may need a jolt to disengage and relax. This percussion massage gun is exactly what its name suggests: a targeted way to relieve pressure and stimulate relaxation, exactly where you need it. Start at a low speed and drive up the intensity as you become more comfortable with the sensation.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weights ($279, originally $298; amazon.com)

As the ultimate space saver, with more than 5,600 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, this set of dumbbells can replace all of the weights you have on hand. By turning a dial, you can adjust the pounds, starting at 5, in 2.5-pound increments up to 52.5. This makes it possible to do every bicep curl, chest press and high-pull at the level you're at today, and give you room to improve tomorrow.

Bosu Balance Trainer ($99.99; amazon.com)

With a major Instagram and YouTube following, Bosu has created much chatter around stability and balance. In this one oval-shaped piece of gym equipment, you can work up your heart rate, strengthen your overall muscle tone and build your endurance.

Survival and Cross Jump Rope ($10; amazon.com)

Remember those childhood afternoons playing hopscotch, racing each other across the playground and trying your luck at double Dutch? Have a throwback-inspired workout with this jump rope. Though you probably didn't realize you were working up quite a sweat and burning mega calories as a kid, this simple move is effective and, well, easy! With a 10-foot cable and lined grips, work your way up to 1,000 jumps.

The Step Original Aerobic Platform ($89.95, originally $91.93; amazon.com)

You may have visions of Jane Fonda or Richard Simmons circa the '80s when you see a step — but don't forget there's a reason they were so popular. Simply stepping up and down works your lower body, your abs and builds your cardio. This at-home step supports up to 275 pounds and can be adjusted from 4 to 8 inches, depending on your fitness level and height.

TRX All-in-One Suspension Training ($144.95; amazon.com)

From the upper to the lower body, suspension training is not only an effective way to meet strength goals, but it's fun. After all, you're using your body weight to move through various moves, including pulls, planks and beyond. Be sure to read the instructions carefully when assembling this all-in-one set at home.

Stamina 36-inch Folding Trampoline ($32.38, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Trampoline workout classes are trendy, but the act of jumping? You probably haven't bounced since you were in kindergarten. This foldable trampoline is ideal for indoor or outdoor use, and can hold up to 250 pounds. It also comes with a safety pad to keep the base in place so you can burn calories, sans worry.

ProSourceFit Multi-Grip Chin-up/Pull-up Bar ($26.75, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

If one of your all-time fitness goals is to be able to do a dozen chin-ups or pull-ups, it's time to bring a bar into your home. And nope, not the one that serves cocktails, but this highly rated product that features steel, foam and grips. It not only protects your door frames but it can support up to 250 pounds.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.