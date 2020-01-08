You can now buy an Away suitcase in Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year

Back in December, Pantone announced that 2020's Color of the Year would be Classic Blue, a dark, calming and rich shade slightly lighter than royal blue. But would this color really catch on in 2020? This week, Instagram's favorite suitcase brand, Away, confirmed that yes, it would, releasing an entire luggage collection in Pantone's unmistakable Classic Blue.

The collection has the shade coating its signature The Carry-On ($225; awaytravel.com), The Bigger Carry-On ($245; awaytravel.com), The Medium ($275; awaytravel.com) and The Large ($295; awaytravel.com), all the way from the top of the handle to the wheels.

Away suitcases are beloved for many reasons, including the fact that they come with built-in chargers, feature lightweight, unbreakable polycarbonate shells (which can weigh as little as 7 pounds) and come with a TSA-approved combination lock to keep your stuff secure. Available in plenty of trendy colors other than Classic Blue — like blush and blue-gray — Away's also released other designs like leather tote bags ($245; awaytravel.com) and even weekender bags ($225; awaytravel.com).

Always a trendsetter in the luggage space, with this limited-edition collection, Away is ensuring that Classic Blue isn't going anywhere anytime soon. You can shop the entire collection here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.