Stock your pantry with on-sale grocery essentials from Amazon

If your snack stores are running low after the holidays, today's the day to restock. On Wednesday only, a range of mouthwatering pantry essentials are marked down in Amazon's Gold Box.

In terms of beverages, plenty of coffees from brands like Lavazza and teas from Honest Tea and Lipton are available in bulk at lower prices than usual, so getting that caffeine fix will be a cinch. And if you've got the munchies, you'll find a range of snacks from Skinny Pop particularly satisfying. Meanwhile, those with a sweet tooth should load up on gummy bears, butterscotch candies, lemon drops and more, and savory fans will get a kick out of different spices, jerky and chip varieties.

Black Forest Organic Gummy Bears Candy, 0.8-Ounce Bags, 65 Count ($11.39, originally $15.19; amazon.com )

Lavazza Caffe Espresso Ground Coffee Blend, Medium Roast, 8-Ounce Cans, Pack of 4 ($14.58, originally $25.92; amazon.com )

Honest Tea Organic Fair Trade Unsweet Peach Ginger Tea, 16.9 Ounces, 12 Pack ($14.15, originally $20.16; amazon.com )

SkinnyPop Popped Popcorn Original & White Cheddar Variety Pack, 0.5-Ounce Bags, 40 Count ($15.74, originally $20.99; amazon.com )

ZICO Natural 100% Coconut Water Drink, 11.2 Ounces, 12 Pack ($16.72, originally $21.60, amazon.com)

Browse through the full sale before the end of the day to take home your favorite foods before these discounts get eaten up. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.