Stick to your resolution with the best of Amazon's New Year New You sale

There's still time to start the new decade off on the right note — and save money while doing it. Amazon is offering discounts on over 100 wellness and fitness products, from exercise equipment and activewear to healthy snacks, all in honor of 2020.

To help you stay on track with your resolutions, we've rounded up a few of our favorite deals from this New Year New You sale event. Some will help you stay in shape, others will allow you to de-stress, and all will ensure you won't break the bank as you work to achieve your goals for the new year.

Core 10 Women's Ballerina Yoga Legging ($26.85, originally $45; amazon.com)

These leggings from beloved Amazon activewear brand Core 10 feature something a little extra at the bottom of the pant legs. The ruched fabric and cross waist detailing provide subtle feminine touches.

Core 10 Women's Cloud Soft Yoga Fleece Twist Front Hoodie ($26.25, originally $35; amazon.com)

A knotted front makes this hoodie both the ideal piece for for winter workouts and a fashion statement.

CAP Barbell Solid Hex Dumbbell Set with Rack ($158.36, originally $175.96; amazon.com)

Tone up those arms with this 150-pound set of solid cast-iron dumbbells, with rack included.

Peak Velocity Men's Fleece Jogger Sweatpant ($18.75, originally $25; amazon.com)

One can never own too many joggers. This pair from Amazon brand Peak Velocity can be trusted to keep you warm during outdoor exercise sessions.

Peak Velocity Men's Thermal Long-Sleeve Athletic-Fit Shirt ($24.65, originally $29; amazon.com)

This thermal makes for the perfect base layer, since it's both moisture-wicking and super soft.

AmazonBasics 1/4-Inch Thick TPE Yoga Mat 6 Piece Set ($33,93, originally $37.11; amazon.com)

This six-piece yoga set has everything you need to make 2020 your most Zen year yet.

AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller ($16.91, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Loosen tense muscles with a foam roller of your own. This one is lightweight and extra firm and comes in solid and speckled designs.

Belei Retinol Vitamin A Refining Moisturizer ($28, originally $35; amazon.com)

This retinol moisturizer from Amazon's in-house beauty brand is formulated for all skin types and has been proven to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Reebok i-Run 3 ($490.10, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

Don't let lack of space keep you from hitting the treadmill. This one from Reebok is ultra compact and folds up to ensure your home gym won't get cramped.

Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair ($62.99, originally $79.98; amazon.com)

Work on your core strength while you're working at your job. This balance ball chair from Gaiam promotes proper spine alignment and purportedly keeps you feeling more alert.

Happy Belly Nuts, Chocolate & Dried Fruit Trail Mix ($16.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Snack healthier in the new year with this Happy Belly trail mix — but not too healthy. This mix contains M&M's in addition to raisins, peanuts, almonds and cashews for a pop of salty sweetness.

Muse 2: The Brain Sensing Headband ($219.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

If you're looking to stress less, sleep better and focus more, try meditating with Muse. The Muse 2 headband makes meditation easier by providing real-time feedback on brain activity, heart rate, breathing and body movements so you can improve your practice.

Gaiam Restore Cold Therapy Muscle Massage Roller Ball ($12.79, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Soothe your new sore muscles with this massage roller ball. For even more relief, stick it in the freezer for 20 minutes before gliding over your aches and pains.

Lebert Fitness Parallettes Push Up Dip Stand ($50.98, originally $59.98; amazon.com)

Take your pushups to the next level with this pair of Lebert Fitness Parallette Bars. They're easy to store and can be used for myriad workouts that target different muscle groups.

Himalayan Glow Natural Pink Salt Lamp ($13.98, originally $16.46; amazon.com)

Himalayan salt lamps are said to improve your home's overall air quality. Even though studies have yet to support that claim, they still make for a pretty piece of home decor.

JumpSport Fitness Trampoline Model 350 ($280.63, originally $330.16; amazon.com)

Put a spring in your step by adding this small trampoline to your workout routine.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.