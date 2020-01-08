(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- President Trump pledged to further ratchet up of economic sanctions against Iran in the wake of attacks on two Iraqi military bases housing American troops.
-- The top US general made clear that he believes Iran meant to kill US troops in the ballistic missile attack on US forces in Iraq, rebutting a belief among some Trump administration officials that Iran intentionally missed areas populated by Americans.
-- Harry and Meghan say they're "stepping back" from the royal family. The palace says it's "complicated."
-- Justin Bieber has revealed he was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infection caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks.
-- Think your profanity-laced T-shirt would be fun to wear on your next cruise? Carnival Cruise Line says "no," as it bans "offensive clothing."
-- Harvey Weinstein was told to stop using his cell phone in court. Now, he wants that judge to recuse himself.
-- Iranian officials do not plan to share black box information after 176 died in a Tehran plane crash.
-- A young girl hit by a foul ball at a Houston Astros game more than seven months ago has permanent brain damage, a family attorney says.
-- Two sisters, who were joined at the chest and abdomen, have been successfully separated in a surgery by a 78-member team.