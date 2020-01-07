First US observatory named in honor of a female astronomer, Vera Rubin

(CNN) Pioneering American astronomer Vera Rubin once mentored fellow aspiring female astronomers and advocated for women in science. It's fitting that the first national US observatory named for a female astronomer is in her honor.

Once known as the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST), it will now be called the NSF Vera C. Rubin Observatory. The observatory, located in Chile but run by America's National Science Foundation, will begin science operations in 2022. It is designed to map the Milky Way, explore dark energy and dark matter, survey the solar system and explore the transient sky.

Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón and US House Science, Space and Technology Committee Chairwoman. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson pushed to rename the observatory and it was enacted into law on December 20.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at the 235th American Astronomical Society meeting in Honolulu.

"We are pleased that LSST has now been named the Vera C. Rubin Observatory," said Rubin's sons Allan Rubin, David Rubin, and Karl Rubin in a statement. "We believe that this is a great way to honor our mother's achievements in astronomy and her work for equal rights for women in science."

