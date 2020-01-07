Astronomers discover giant wave-shaped structure in the Milky Way

Galaxy UGC 2885, nicknamed the "Godzilla galaxy," may be the largest one in the local universe.
The host galaxy of a newly traced repeating fast radio burst acquired with the 8-meter Gemini-North telescope.
The Milky Way's central region was imaged using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope.
This is an artist's illustration of what MAMBO-9 would look like in visible light. The galaxy is very dusty and it has yet to build most of its stars. The two components show that the galaxy is in the process of merging.
Astronomers have found a white dwarf star surrounded by a gas disk created from an ice giant planet being torn apart by its gravity.
New measurements of the black hole at the center of the Holm 15A galaxy reveal it's 40 billion times more massive than our sun, making it the heaviest known black hole to be directly measured.
A close-up view of an interstellar comet passing through our solar system can be seen on the left. On the right, astronomers used an image of Earth for comparison.
The galaxy NGC 6240 hosts three supermassive black holes at its core.