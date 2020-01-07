A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico a day after another quake rocked the island

(CNN) A 6.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, just one day after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the island, according to the United States Geological Service earthquake map.

The 6.5 quake struck at 3:24 a.m. local time about 10 kilometers south of Indios, Puerto Rico USGS said.

No tsunami is expected following the earthquake, the US National Tsunami Warning Center said.

There were no immediate reports of damage following Tuesday's quake.

Geologists warned that more earthquakes, known as aftershocks and tremors, would follow Monday's quake.

