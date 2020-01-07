Ten injured, two seriously, after 18-wheeler crashes into school bus in North Carolina, fire chief says

(CNN) Eight children were hospitalized, at least two of them in serious condition, after a tractor-trailer hit a stopped school bus in North Carolina on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Two adults, including the driver, were airlifted to an area hospital as well, Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire-Rescue Chief Steve Camlin told CNN.

The Head Start bus was stopped on US Route 74/76 in Columbus County to pick up a student, Camlin said. The driver of the 53-foot truck had reached down to pick up a cigarette when saw the bus was stopped, the chief said.

The truck driver swerved but struck the bus, Camlin said. A FedEx truck that was behind the 18-wheeler also hit the bus, which rolled three times after being struck he said.

The bus rolled three times before coming to rest alongside US Route 74/76.

The bus carrying the eight students and two adults, including the driver, had just left the Ransom Head Start Center in Riegelwood, about 20 miles northwest of Wilmington, according to Camlin.

Read More