New York attorney general has opened an investigation into Mario Batali

New York (CNN) A sexual harassment investigation into a famed New York restaurant has prompted a separate inquiry into celebrity chef Mario Batali, the state's attorney general said Tuesday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday said Batali was not named in the primary investigation into the conditions at The Spotted Pig because he was not a principal owner and didn't have control over conditions there.

"However, as a result of our investigation we have received credible information about his alleged actions and are therefore are separately looking into him, his business partner, his management company and his three restaurants," James said.

Batali said in a statement last year: "I vehemently deny any allegations of sexual assault. My past behavior has been deeply inappropriate and I am sincerely remorseful for my actions."

CNN reached out to Batali on Tuesday but has not received a response.

