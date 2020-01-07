(CNN) An astronaut on board the International Space Station had a front row view of "shooting stars" lighting up the sky over the Northern Hemisphere last weekend.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch posted a dazzling image of the Quadrantid meteor shower -- the first meteor shower of 2020 -- with a tweet saying that the shooting stars could be seen from space.

The composite image shows the bright lights of several meteors blazing into the atmosphere. Also captured were green bands of the aurora borealis, or northern lights

Can you see shooting starts from space? Turns out, yes! The first meteor shower of the decade and we were lucky enough to catch it from the @Space_Station along with the northern lights. This is a composite image of a few of the #quadrantids as they blazed into the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/ETdMRK1d86 — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) January 6, 2020

Quadrantids are known for their bright fireball meteors -- larger explosions of light and color that can last longer than an average meteor streak, according to NASA.

"The Quadrantids , which peak during early January each year, are considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers," NASA says on its solar system exploration website.