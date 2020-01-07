Crash involving as many as 60 vehicles shuts down I-95 North in Maine, police say

(CNN) Emergency medical helicopters were dispatched to an accident involving dozens of vehicles on Interstate 95 on Tuesday in Carmel, the Maine State Police said.

Northbound lanes are closed and "will likely remain closed for much of the day, police said. "The public is urged to seek an alternate route," the MSP statement says.

Carmel is located about 15 miles west of Bangor. The crash, which may involve 50 to 60 vehicles, occurred near mile marker 174, and traffic is being diverted at exit 157 in Newport, police said.

Helicopter has touched down on scene pic.twitter.com/XAjBfEmhMb — Brian Sullivan (@BSullivanTV) January 7, 2020

There are injuries, police say, but it wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt or how badly.

Besides "multiple wreckers" being dispatched from the Bangor area, Maine Forest Rangers and LifeFlight of Maine have sent helicopters to the scene, according to police and CNN affiliate WABI

Read More