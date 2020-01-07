'Chain-reaction crash' involving 30 vehicles shuts down I-95 North in Maine, police say

(CNN) Emergency medical helicopters were dispatched Tuesday to an accident involving more than two dozen vehicles on Interstate 95 in Carmel, the Maine State Police said.

Hundreds of motorists are stranded behind the crash, and the Maine Department of Transportation is working on a plan to turn the vehicles around so they can leave the area, state police said.

The early stages of the investigation indicate "blinding sun" may have caused the initial accident around 7:45 a.m., causing a "chain reaction crash" involving about 30 vehicles, police said.

Northbound lanes are closed until at least noon, police said. Carmel is located about 15 miles west of Bangor.

"The public is urged to seek an alternate route," the MSP statement says.

