3 LAPD officers suspended for falsely labeling gang members to boost statistics

(CNN) At least three Los Angeles Police officers have been suspended for falsely identifying individuals as gang members, the department said Monday in a news release.

The officers were removed from the field after an internal affairs investigation found inaccuracies in documentation they completed, the release said. The inaccurate documentation was intended to boost traffic stop statistics, LAPD officer Mike Lopez told CNN.

All three officers had been assigned to the elite Metropolitan Division. An investigation into the division is ongoing to ensure there are no more discrepancies, the department said.

"Public trust is the foundation of community policing and the LAPD has zero tolerance for any employee that would violate that trust," the LAPD said in a news release Monday. "The department is working with the Justice System Integrity Division of the L.A. County District Attorney's office on any potential criminal charges that may arise from any misconduct."

The issue was first discovered when a mother reported to the department that a letter from the department mistakenly identified her son as a gang member, the release said. The department found several falsifications in the document and initiated an investigation into the officers.

