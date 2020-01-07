Joe Judge will reportedly be named the new head coach of the New York Giants

(CNN) New England Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge will be named the new head coach of the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.

Judge has spent eight seasons on the Patriots staff and currently serves as their special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Prior to joining the Patriots coaching staff, Judge worked for the University of Alabama football team under Nick Saban. Before that, Judge coached at Mississippi State University, where he also played football as a student.

Judge is also pursuing a Ph.D in education from Mississippi State.

Read More