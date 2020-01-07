Four people recovered from avalanche in northern Idaho, sheriff's office says

(CNN) Four people have been recovered from an avalanche area on Silver Mountain in Idaho, according to a Facebook post from the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office.

A dispatcher at the sheriff's office declined to offer any details about the conditions of the people or whether anyone else is still entrapped.

A rescue effort is being coordinated by emergency responders, the sheriff's office said on Facebook

The Idaho Panhandle National Forests issued an avalanche warning for high elevations in the region Tuesday, but it did not apply to local ski areas like Silver Mountain, according to the National Weather Service office.

The sheriff's office said up to three separate avalanches may have occurred at around the resort since 11 a.m. PT.