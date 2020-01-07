Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of 'Prozac Nation,' has died at 52

(CNN) Elizabeth Wurtzel, the author whose 1994 memoir "Prozac Nation" ignited conversations about the then-taboo topic of clinical depression, has died. She was 52.

Wurtzel passed away Tuesday in New York City following a battle with metastatic breast cancer that had spread to her brain, her husband Jim Freed told CNN.

Before memoirs became a literary genre du jour, and before the now-popular confessional style of writing became mainstream, Wurtzel's "Prozac Nation," published when she was just 27, created a sensation.

Not only was it a window into a hidden world of depression that resonated with other young woman and people across the country, it also invited widespread criticism and debate for its unapologetic, self-reflective nature.

Wurtzel published several other books and, later in life, became an advocate for BRCA gene testing , which identifies a gene mutation that makes people predisposed to breast cancer. Wurtzel learned she had the mutation after her diagnosis.

Read More