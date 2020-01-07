MLB is investigating report that Boston Red Sox used video replay room to steal signs in 2018 season

(CNN) The 2018 Boston Red Sox illegally used a video replay room during regular-season games to decipher the signs of opposing catchers, three unnamed sources who were with the franchise that year told The Athletic.

The Red Sox won an amazing 108 games during the regular season and lost only three playoff games in winning a World Series title.

Officials at Major League Baseball said Tuesday they will investigate the matter. Red Sox officials said the accusations are new to them.

"We were recently made aware of allegations suggesting the inappropriate use of our video replay room. We take these allegations seriously and will fully cooperate with MLB as they investigate the matter," the Red Sox said in a statement.

The replay room is where staff members watch the game and can point out plays for the team's manager to challenge.

Read More