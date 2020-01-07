(CNN) Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dropped by Canada House in London on Tuesday to thank officials for the hospitality shown to them on their holiday in Canada.

The Duke and Duchess recently returned from Canada, where they spent the Christmas holidays with the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland.

They were met at Canada House by Janice Charette, the high commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, view a special exhibition of art by indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati.

"The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It's a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family," the royals said on their Instagram page, Sussex Royal.

The Duke and Duchess posted a video of their tour, which included seeing exhibits and meeting the staff.