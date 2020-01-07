May T.S. Eliot letters send an overdue #MeToo message

Rafia Zakaria is the author of "The Upstairs Wife: An Intimate History of Pakistan" (Beacon 2015) and "Veil" (Bloomsbury 2017). She is a columnist for Dawn newspaper in Pakistan and The Baffler. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) "Emily Hale would have killed the poet in me."

Rafia Zakaria

So wrote legendary poet T.S. Eliot testily when he learned that Emily Hale, his longtime epistolary partner, rumored paramour and reputed muse was giving all the letters he had written to her to Princeton University's library in 1956 to be unsealed 50 years after they both died (Eliot in 1965, Hale in 1969).

Princeton unveiled more than 1,000 letters from Eliot to Hale last week; according to the library, Hale also left photographs, clippings, assorted ephemera and a short note about her relationship with Eliot with her donation. Their correspondence, tantalizing for many literary scholars and fans, was made available for public viewing and is, said Eliot scholar Francis Dickey, "extremely passionate."

Transparent in its annoyance, Eliot's statement (housed at the Houghton Library at Harvard and left specifically to be made public upon the letters' release) tells the story not of a sensitive poet, the modernist genius of "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock," but of a man who cannot believe that a woman has the temerity to challenge his version of the story of his life, to present to the world material that would expose him (at best) as a spurned lover.

Eliot, who met Hale in 1912 when he was at Harvard and she was attending Smith College, is not alone. A number of significant male poets esteemed and cosseted in literary canon have long claimed a right to sole agency over how their art is perceived by society. That often goes hand in glove with the right to use and misuse the women in their lives on the holy altar of their art. This has made otherwise socially impermissible misogyny tacitly tolerable within the realm of art in general and poetry in particular.

