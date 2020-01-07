The three subversive messages of 'Schitt's Creek'

Elizabeth Yuko, Ph.D., is a bioethicist and writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, and elsewhere. She is also an adjunct professor at Fordham University. The views expressed here are hers. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) In 'Schitt's Creek,' Daniel Levy gives us an example of what life in a small North American town could look like if people valued respect and kindness over money and power.

Elizabeth Yuko

Humans have long attempted to create the ideal society, from the Shakers beginning in the 18th century to the Oneida Community in the 19th century to California communes of the 1960s, though most have ultimately failed. Fictional utopias -- like ones conjured by Thomas More Aldous Huxley and Charlotte Perkins Gilman -- are far more common, but also more far-fetched. And then there's Schitt's Creek, the acclaimed Canadian sitcom starring Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy, whose sixth and final season premieres this week on PopTV and CBC.

The line from Thomas More to 'Schitt's Creek' is more direct than some might think. When creator Daniel Levy conceived of the fictional town at the center of his titular sitcom, he gifted us with a modern version of utopia. But wait, the avid watcher of the show may well ask: didn't David Rose, the character Daniel Levy portrays on the show, describe the town as a "vomit-soaked dump" in the pilot episode? Yes, he definitely did -- and that's part of why using Schitt's Creek as a model for an ideal society is so stealthy and effective.

TV and film adaptations of dystopian literature has dominated recent popular culture, from Suzanne Collins' 'Hunger Games' trilogy, to Margaret Atwood's 'The Handmaid's Tale', to the upcoming HBO version of Emily St. John Mandel's 'Station Eleven.' Each is set in a future society that has devolved into a worse-case-scenario. In utopian fiction, on the other hand, the writer creates a world based on a set of ideals and values they deem important. Both utopian and dystopian fiction matters, as each can be used as a tool to prompt change by pointing out how things could go right -- or wrong -- in a society.

If you're not familiar with the show (perhaps you were put off by the name), it's a classic fish-out-of-water sitcom in which the wealthy Rose family suddenly loses their fortune and home, and has no choice but to relocate to their only remaining asset: a rural town called Schitt's Creek, which the family purchased as a joke in 1991. Instead of their gilded mansion, the Roses must now make do with two rooms in a roadside motel and start their lives over in unfamiliar territory, far away from the swanky parties they used to throw with a variety of celebrities in attendance.

Read More