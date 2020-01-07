Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran shortly after takeoff

(CNN) A Boeing 737 plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran early Wednesday local time, Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

Most passengers on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight died, said Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's Emegency Medical Services.

Emergency crews have been dispatched to the crash site but cannot assist because the area is currently ablaze, Koulivand said on IRINN, a state-run media outlet.

Flight-tracking service FlightRadar 24 said in a tweet that the jet had been in service for about three and half years.

ISNA reported the crash was due to to technical difficulties.

Read More