Allergic to dogs? It may only be the males

Photos: Allergies for love Allergies for love – A lot of different kinds of animals have come through the Johansen household. Ronald Johansen has had severe asthma attacks as a result of dogs, so he and his wife Bethany got creative: They currently have two cats, a chinchilla and eclectus parrot. Here are other iReporters' stories about pet allergies Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: Allergies for love Allergies for love – Jordon Goulder has allergies and asthma that's so bad she's had to go to the emergency room. But she loves the cats, Mowgli and Dilla, that she shares with her boyfriend Etai Rahmil. Hide Caption 2 of 7

Photos: Allergies for love Allergies for love – Goulder takes several medications so that she can enjoy her pets. "I would never recommend this lifestyle to another person but I love my cats and I wouldn't change my life for anything!" she wrote in her iReport. Hide Caption 3 of 7

Photos: Allergies for love Allergies for love – Mowgli and Dilla are short-haired tabby cats. Goulder's allergy symptoms worsen if they sleep in bed with her, but she lets them anyway. Hide Caption 4 of 7

Photos: Allergies for love Allergies for love – Jesse Berman, 27, a medical student, grew up with many pets, but also had symptoms of asthma and allergies. "In spite of this, I'll still always be an animal lover and hope to have a dog or cat in my future," he said in his iReport. Here, he plays with his family's cat, Sigur. Afterwards he always has to wash his hands. Hide Caption 5 of 7

Photos: Allergies for love Allergies for love – Brittany Smith, 23, is allergic to animal fur, but that doesn't stop her from being with her beloved Samoyed breed dog Lucky, whom she found at a rescue. "I have never felt true, honest love except with him. When I have a long day at work or school and come home, he is always so excited to see me. When I'm sad, he will cuddle with me," she said. Hide Caption 6 of 7