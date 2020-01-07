Allergic to dogs? It may only be the males

(CNN)Love dogs but find yourself uncontrollably sneezing around some of them? There might be a solution that's easier than allergy shots. Neuter your male pup or opt for a female dog.
"Up to 30% of people who are allergic to dogs are actually allergic to one specific protein that's made in the prostate of a dog," said Dr. Lakiea Wright, an allergist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
While the protein was identified years ago, a reliable blood test for the allergen was only approved by the US Food and Drug Administration last May.
"If you're allergic to only that specific protein in the male dog, you may be able to tolerate a female or a neutered dog," Wright said.
How pet allergies work
Allergies to animals with fur are common, especially in people who have asthma or other allergies such as pollen or dust. Three in 10 people with any allergy will also be allergic to their cat or dog, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.