Allergic to dogs? It may only be the males

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 9:39 AM ET, Tue January 7, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A lot of different kinds of animals have come through the Johansen household. Ronald Johansen has had severe asthma attacks as a result of dogs, so he and his wife Bethany got creative: They currently have two cats, a chinchilla and eclectus parrot. &lt;a href=&quot;http://ireport.cnn.com/topics/1080777&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Here are other iReporters&#39; stories about pet allergies&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Allergies for love
Allergies for loveA lot of different kinds of animals have come through the Johansen household. Ronald Johansen has had severe asthma attacks as a result of dogs, so he and his wife Bethany got creative: They currently have two cats, a chinchilla and eclectus parrot. Here are other iReporters' stories about pet allergies.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Jordon Goulder has allergies and asthma that&#39;s so bad she&#39;s had to go to the emergency room. But she loves the cats, Mowgli and Dilla, that she shares with her boyfriend Etai Rahmil.
Photos: Allergies for love
Allergies for loveJordon Goulder has allergies and asthma that's so bad she's had to go to the emergency room. But she loves the cats, Mowgli and Dilla, that she shares with her boyfriend Etai Rahmil.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
Goulder takes several medications so that she can enjoy her pets. &quot;I would never recommend this lifestyle to another person but I love my cats and I wouldn&#39;t change my life for anything!&quot; she wrote in her iReport.
Photos: Allergies for love
Allergies for loveGoulder takes several medications so that she can enjoy her pets. "I would never recommend this lifestyle to another person but I love my cats and I wouldn't change my life for anything!" she wrote in her iReport.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Mowgli and Dilla are short-haired tabby cats. Goulder&#39;s allergy symptoms worsen if they sleep in bed with her, but she lets them anyway.
Photos: Allergies for love
Allergies for loveMowgli and Dilla are short-haired tabby cats. Goulder's allergy symptoms worsen if they sleep in bed with her, but she lets them anyway.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Jesse Berman, 27, a medical student, grew up with many pets, but also had symptoms of asthma and allergies. &quot;In spite of this, I&#39;ll still always be an animal lover and hope to have a dog or cat in my future,&quot; he said in his iReport. Here, he plays with his family&#39;s cat, Sigur. Afterwards he always has to wash his hands.
Photos: Allergies for love
Allergies for loveJesse Berman, 27, a medical student, grew up with many pets, but also had symptoms of asthma and allergies. "In spite of this, I'll still always be an animal lover and hope to have a dog or cat in my future," he said in his iReport. Here, he plays with his family's cat, Sigur. Afterwards he always has to wash his hands.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Brittany Smith, 23, is allergic to animal fur, but that doesn&#39;t stop her from being with her beloved Samoyed breed dog Lucky, whom she found at a rescue. &quot;I have never felt true, honest love except with him. When I have a long day at work or school and come home, he is always so excited to see me. When I&#39;m sad, he will cuddle with me,&quot; she said.
Photos: Allergies for love
Allergies for loveBrittany Smith, 23, is allergic to animal fur, but that doesn't stop her from being with her beloved Samoyed breed dog Lucky, whom she found at a rescue. "I have never felt true, honest love except with him. When I have a long day at work or school and come home, he is always so excited to see me. When I'm sad, he will cuddle with me," she said.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Cherie Myers realized her cat allergy was manageable when she first started dating her husband Allan, who adored his cat, Katie. Before she started getting allergy shots, it was very difficult for her to be in the same house with a cat for any length of time. &quot;Now I live in a house with a cat. It is amazing to me that I have no symptoms.&quot;
Photos: Allergies for love
Allergies for loveCherie Myers realized her cat allergy was manageable when she first started dating her husband Allan, who adored his cat, Katie. Before she started getting allergy shots, it was very difficult for her to be in the same house with a cat for any length of time. "Now I live in a house with a cat. It is amazing to me that I have no symptoms."
Hide Caption
7 of 7
allergies love 01allergies love 04allergies love 05allergies love 06allergies love 03allergies love 07allergies love 02

(CNN)Love dogs but find yourself uncontrollably sneezing around some of them? There might be a solution that's easier than allergy shots. Neuter your male pup or opt for a female dog.

"Up to 30% of people who are allergic to dogs are actually allergic to one specific protein that's made in the prostate of a dog," said Dr. Lakiea Wright, an allergist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
While the protein was identified years ago, reliable lab tests for the allergen that were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration were only developed in the last few years.
"If you're allergic to only that specific protein in the male dog, you may be able to tolerate a female or a neutered dog," Wright said.

    How pet allergies work

    Read More
    Allergies to animals with fur are common, especially in people who have asthma or other allergies such as pollen or dust. Three in 10 people with any allergy will also be allergic to their cat or dog, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.