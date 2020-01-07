British teen sentenced over gang rape claim in Cyprus resort

(CNN) A British teenager has been handed a four-month suspended jail sentence, after being found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in a Cyprus resort town last summer.

The 19-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at a district court in Paralimni on Tuesday. Lawyer Lewis Power told reporters outside the court that the sentence would be suspended for three years.

The woman had previously been found guilty on a single charge of causing public mischief, in a high-profile case that has been closely followed by women's rights activists.

She claimed she was attacked by 12 Israeli tourists on July 17 at the Pambos Napa Rocks hotel in the resort of Ayia Napa, where she was staying. But 10 days later the woman retracted her statement, and police arrested her.

Her lawyer, Michael Polak, from the advocacy group Justice Abroad, previously told CNN that she had been coerced into making the statement, had been denied legal representation, and was suffering from PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder)

