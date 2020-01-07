Meet Foundstone, Wayfair's new affordable midcentury furniture line

If Wayfair is your go-to store online for everything home-related, we have some important news. The mega e-tailer just announced the launch of Foundstone, an exclusive-to-the-brand collection of more than 2,500 pieces of modern, minimalist furnishings and decor.

Including everything from headboards and bed linens to light fixtures, sectionals, artwork, wallpaper and outdoor rugs, Wayfair's newest line can tackle every area in your home. Office? Check. Bedroom? Check. Dining room? Check.

We did a deep dive into the Foundstone shop and picked some of our favorites by room below. The collection is packed with options: Couches, rugs and tables are available in various sizes, hues and fabrics (including pastel velvet), while lighting can suit every design type thanks to multiple metal finishes (like brass, black and ultra-chic chrome).

Yes, Wayfair is dubbing Foundstone as having an "updated midcentury" look, but we think most of these pieces are so versatile that they'll fit beautifully into your home, regardless of your aesthetic. Shop our top picks below and check out the entire Foundstone collection here.

The living space

Cecelia Sectional ($1,299.99, originally $1,900; wayfair.com)

Available in two shades (light and dark gray), this modern sectional also comes in two orientations (right- or left-facing) and is covered in an ultra durable, tear-resistant fabric that is perfect for families and pets.

Greyson Armchair ($599.99, originally $870; wayfair.com)

The ideal accent to a neutral or darker-hued sitting area, this velvet stunner has splayed brass legs that we love.

Valeria Buffet Table ($709.74, originally $1,150.05; wayfair.com)

In case you missed the memo, a buffet table is essential to your living and dining spaces, simply because it holds all your stuff (i.e. random remotes and extra candles) behind closed doors. The dark wood and ridged design of this one is gorgeous, and we think it would also make for an excellent TV stand.

The bedroom

Alice Platform Bed ($1,669.99, originally $2,250; wayfair.com)

Rustic and modern all at once, this platform bed is made from sheesham wood, which takes on a lovely geometric pattern on the headboard. Thin splayed legs add to the midcentury modern vibe. Did we mention no box spring needed? Done and done.

Michael Farmhouse Stripe Duvet Cover & Insert Set ($269.99; wayfair.com)

Finding the perfect duvet — one that is light and patterned but not too busy — is no easy feat. This one, however, gets the job done with its farmhouse-inspired pinstripes. Available in beige or gray, the set includes a duvet insert, duvet cover, two shams and two throw pillows.

Mary 1-Light Plug-In Armed Sconce ($115.99, originally $137.99; wayfair.com)

What's the ideal bedroom lighting solution? Sconces, because they free up your nightstand tabletops, of course. This one is the ideal size, comes in brass or black, and is dimmable.

The bathroom

Faye 48-Inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set with Mirror ($3,099.99, originally $3,599.99; wayfair.com)

If you're in the market for a one-sink bathroom vanity, look no further. We love the combination of the rich wood hue and the bright white marble counter — and that the matching mirrored medicine cabinet comes with it.

Patricia Marble Fabric Single Shower Curtain ($35.99; wayfair.com)

Zhush up your bathroom situation with this marble-patterned shower curtain. Eye-catching but not overly dominant, the curtain can be thrown in the washing machine when it gets dirty.

Harrison Tray Table ($129.99; wayfair.com)

When it comes to bathrooms, we're all about thinking outside of the box — and we're totally into how the Foundstone team is using this tray table as a towel and washcloth catchall.

The dining room

Cordelia Solid Wood Dining Table ($443.99, originally $1,047; wayfair.com)

Perfect for a breakfast nook or your main dining area, this round, midcentury table is available in three colors (oak, black and walnut) and is a steal at this price.

Adams Polyester Blend Upholstered Slat Back Side Chair ($201.99, originally $320; wayfair.com)

If you've ever researched dining chairs, you know they're aren't cheap. Design aside (and trust us, we love the dowel-back construction here), we adore these solid wood side chairs because they're only two hundred bucks apiece.

Johnson 3-Light Cluster Geometric Pendant ($139.99, originally $270;, wayfair.com)

The perfect pendant for a smaller dining table, the Johnson cluster is ultra-customizable thanks to the three finishes (brass, black and chrome) and two shade colors (clear and frosted white).

Outdoors

Raina Patio Chair ($479.99; wayfair.com)

Open-air seating is definitely having a moment, and this rope-woven chair and footrest will keep its occupant feeling nice and breezy. Available in three colors (white, dark gray and navy blue), the chair and footrest can stack for easy storage.

Posey Flatweave Taupe/Champagne Abstract Area Rug ($36.99, originally $39; wayfair.com)

Al fresco spaces need an anchor to feel cozy, and one of the best ways to achieve that is via an outdoor area rug. This one is the perfect mix of neutral hues and comes in nine sizes.

Forest Plastic Pot Planter ($82.99, originally $96.99; wayfair.com)

If you're looking around your patio thinking, "Something is missing," we're here to tell you that it's probably plants. And more specifically, planters. This tall one is perfect for any size of outdoor space, and we love how modern the bright white color and shape are.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.