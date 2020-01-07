Skagen's Falster 3 boasts a speaker for calls, better battery and an exclusive X by Kygo watchface

Skagen is kicking off the first day of CES 2020 with a brand new smartwatch. The well-reviewed and fashionable Falster 2 is being succeeded by the Falster 3. A new wearOS smartwatch that packs a sleek design with upgraded hardware for $295. And it's available right now.

For starters, it's keeping the same sleek circular watch face and overall design ethos of the second generation. It's a 42-mm case with a screen and since it's a smartwatch, you can pick from a broad range of watch faces. Skagen's sticking with the mantra of if it isn't broke don't fix it. It's still running wearOS and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon WearTM 3100 platform paired with 1GB of RAM. It's also keeping the basic heart rate functionality that Falster 2 had, but Falster 3 expands into a cardiogram.

Still, Skagen made huge improvements to this next-generation Falster. With a new speaker, the Falster 3 will be able to take calls from both Android and iPhone, becoming one of the first wearOS by Google devices to do so. The speaker also gives users the ability to hear alerts for notifications and alarms, have Google Assistant talk back after commands and even translate out loud.

Another great improvement is the Falster's new battery modes. The "Extended Battery Mode" saves the watch's power so it can last multiple days while still providing the essentials like notifications and heart rate. A "Daily Mode" uses most features and the "Custom Mode" lets you decide how much battery you use by selecting which features to turn on. And when you're super low on battery, a "Time-Only Mode" shows just the clock, maximizing the battery life before you get back to a charger.

So while the four styles of the Falster 3 are launching today, there is a limited-edition model that was designed in partnership with X by Kygo. It will be arriving later this Spring, with pricing coming closer to availability. Fear not though, as if you want a taste of Kygo on your smartwatch, there will be a custom watch face on the regular Falster 3.

We're eager to go hands-on with the Falster 3 and will have a review of the smartwatch soon. On paper, it seems like it will be in line with other wearOS smartwatches since it has a similar hardware experience. It's pairing that with a sleek minimalistic design that looks like a traditional watch as well.

