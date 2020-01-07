Charge up your Apple favorites simultaneously with Satechi's new Trio Wireless Charging Pad

Satechi has made a name for itself in the world of sleek and functional tech accessories. From computer and phone chargers to headphones and mounts, the brand has dabbled in a lot, and on Tuesday it's adding the new Trio Wireless Charging Pad to its line of charging accessories.

The Trio Wireless Charging Pad can simultaneously charge three devices — for instance, an Apple Watch, AirPods or the AirPods 2 charging case, and an iPhone 8 or later. It's also compatible with first gen AirPods, AirPods Pro and their respective cases. IPhone cases up to 5mm are compatible, and the Trio is Qi-certified for fast wireless charging. You can place your Apple Watch in nightstand mode to use it while you juice up.

This slim triple charger is powered by one USB-C cable. To charge your devices, simply place them face up on the pad. When you need them back, just pick them up and go. With such a low-profile device, powered by just one cable, you can reduce technological clutter and keep your workspace clear. But the greater peace of mind comes from safety features like foreign object detection and over-temperature protection, which shuts off power when issues are detected.

Right now you can get the Trio Wireless Charging Pad for $119.99 on satechi.net and amazon.com. And in celebration of the Consumer Electronics Show, you can use the code "STCES2020" from January 7 to 10 to take $20 off the price on satechi.net and amazon.com. Modern tech is about consolidating, a trend Satechi's clearly on board with.

Much of Satechi's tech focuses on Apple products, like the hub/stand combo for the Mac Mini. The brand has a wide line of charging stands for the Apple Watch and iPads, not to mention perfect mounts for MacBooks, iPads and iPhones. And when you look at them, you'd think they were made by Apple — visually, they fit that sleek, futuristic aesthetic, while being functional and efficient to boot. Satechi's latest wireless charging pad follows in those footsteps.

Bookmark us and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all the announcements out of CES 2020.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.