Organize your home with these 20 top-rated Amazon essentials

The start of a new year is a natural time to want to start fresh. Whether that means eating healthier, getting more fit or even traveling more, 'tis the season for wanting to get your life in order. And at home, one way of working toward that resolution is getting organized and finally finding a space for everything, whether it's the cans clogging up your pantry, the excess towels overflowing in your linen closet, or the sweaters you can't seem to find room for in your dresser.

Of course, beginning a large-scale organizing project can feel daunting at first (not all of us are Marie Kondo), but with the right tools, it doesn't have to be so exhausting. On Amazon, there are plenty of top-rated organizing products for everywhere from your garage to your closet to your refrigerator. We've rounded up 20 top-rated organizers on Amazon with hundreds (if not thousands) of reviews and at least a 4.5-star rating, all of which can make getting your house in order less overwhelming.

Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag ($15.99; amazon.com)

Do you still have the Christmas tree up? We can't blame you. However, we'd say it's time to send it away to the garage or attic. This large Christmas tree storage bag protects your tree from damage, dust, moisture and pests so it's ready to show off again, come December.

Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags ($21.99; amazon.com)

Blankets and coats may be the most burdensome to put away, but not so much with these bags. With help from your vacuum cleaner, just one of these bags can fit up to four pillows, or one large bedding set, and shrink them down flat. Plus, the set comes with a free travel bag and a lifetime replacement guarantee. These can be real space-savers for travel, too.

Greenco Stackable Storage Organizer Containers ($28.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

For the fridge and pantry, this stackable variety set includes six storage bins, including two wide bins ideal for storing meat, fish or fruit, two narrow bins great for smaller condiments, one egg holder that can store 14 eggs, and one drink holder to store cans of soda.

Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags - 15 pieces ($11.99, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Dedicated to an eco-friendly lifestyle? Ecowaare's reusable and durable mesh bags are ideal for holding fruits and veggies and feature a drawstring closure so you can take your snacks with you, too. Throw some into your canvas shopping bag and your grocery haul just got a little more green.

Lynk Pull-Out Under-Cabinet Sliding Shelf ($37.99, originally $50; amazon.com)

Organization feels like it's worth it when the items you've organized are easy to reach. With 4.8 stars on Amazon from almost 2,000 reviewers, Lynk's durable organizer slides right out, meaning you never have to reach into the depths of your cabinet again.

K-Cup Carousel ($15.79, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Did you swear off buying your morning coffee from a barista in 2020? This K-Cup carousel eases the transition to brewing your own. It holds 35 single-serve coffee pods and rotates 360 degrees easily. It comes well-vetted, with more than 5,700 reviews and a 4.9-star rating.

Berry Ave Broom Holder & Garden Tool Organizer ($13.97; amazon.com)

Probably the last thing you want to think about organizing is the collection of tools you use to clean up and organize. That's where this organizer comes in for the save. A favorite of Amazon users, with more than 6,000 reviews, the organizer helps keep brooms, rakes and other household tools in place and tucked away.

Oxo Good Grips Expandable Utensil Organizer ($19.99; amazon.com)

Though it may seem nitpicky, there's little more pleasing than perfectly organizing a drawer. This utensil organizer features dividers that adjust to accommodate utensils of all shapes and sizes, and it comes with a 4.8-star rating.

Simple Houseware Double Laundry Hamper ($27.97; amazon.com)

Dirty laundry is one thing you want to put away and not worry about until it's laundry time. This hamper helps do that in style, while also keeping your loads separated until you're ready to throw them into the wash. The lid keeps dirty clothes out of sight.

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer ($24.99; amazon.com)

As the seasons change, so does your wardrobe. Sooner or later, we'll have to pack away our big coats and warm blankets and switch to something lighter. When that time strikes, we recommend Lifewit's clothes storage bags, which come in different sizes and are perfect for storing under the bed or deep in a drawer.

Simple Houseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider ($13.97, originally $14.87; amazon.com)

Are you still practicing Marie Kondo's method of keeping all your clothing perfectly folded in your drawers? If so, these underwear bins may be appealing. With clear dividers to keep your neatly folded lingerie, socks, underwear and other small items in order, they've earned more than 2,500 5-star reviews.

Perfect Curve Over-The-Door Cap Organizer ($9.99; amazon.com)

For the person seriously into hats, this over-the-door cap organizer keeps 18 of them perfectly lined up and hidden away.

Seville Classics Stackable Shoe Storage Rack (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

A shoe rack should be strong enough to hold all your heaviest boots and streamlined enough so that it doesn't take up all your closet space. This one checks those boxes, with shelves that can hold up to 30 pounds and nine pairs of shoes. More than 11,000 Amazon reviewers have given rave reviews.

AmazonBasics Closet Storage Organizer ($24.99; amazon.com)

Perfect for your closet, bedroom or even bathroom, this unit features three fabric shelves strong enough to hold up to 10 pounds, making it ideal for anything from shoes to sweaters to towels. It has two foldable bins to help keep your place looking neat.

AmazonBasics Foldable Storage Cubes ($16.88; amazon.com)

These foldable cubes can hold just about anything, and they fold almost entirely flat so when you're not using them, they're not taking up much space. Think of how handy they'd be under a desk or at the top of a closet. No wonder they have thousands of positive reviews.

Stori Clear Plastic Vanity and Desk Drawer Organizers, 6-PIece Set ($14.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

What's better than something you can use several times? Something you can use in several ways. These clear plastic drawer organizers can be used to keep your desk drawer, your makeup drawer or your vanity especially organized.

MDesign Narrow Vertical Storage Tower ($44.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Just 8 inches wide, this tower could be a lifesaver in a small bathroom, bedroom or even kitchen.

AmazonBasics Kitchen Rolling Microwave Cart ($52.94; amazon.com)

This kitchen essential from AmazonBasics features a removable wooden top and two steel shelves that can hold up to 50 pounds. And in extra-small kitchens, this can easily double as some extra counter space or a place for your microwave.

Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack ($19.97; amazon.com)

To help eliminate the towers of cans that may be stacked precariously in your pantry right now, this rack holds up to 36 jars and cans and is available in lots of finishes.

Seville Classics UltraGraphite Wood Top Workbench ($250.68; amazon.com)

Working in the garage can be a headache if things aren't in order. And if you spend a lot of time there, one good item to invest in is this workbench, which can help organize and store tools with removable dividers and a 2-by-4-foot pegboard with 23 hooks for easy hanging.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.