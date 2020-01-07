Amazon is running a one-day deal on NordicTrack treadmills

Sprint over to Amazon to take advantage of the mega-retailer's latest fitness-centric Gold Box. For Tuesday only, two NordicTrack treadmills are marked down to all-time low prices, so sticking to your workout New Year's resolution is more attainable than ever.

The NordicTrack T 6.5 Si Treadmill ($674.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com) and the NordicTrack T 7.5 S Treadmill ($749.99, originally $1,099; amazon.com) both come with a one-year iFit membership, which includes access to on-demand, interactive trainer-led global and studio workout programs.The subscription is valued at $396.

The treadmills feature HD SMART Touchscreen displays and FlexSelect cushioning, allowing for lower-impact runs or more realistic road running. The 6.5 Si model also boasts EKG Grip Pulse sensors for a comfortable, informed run, a quiet 2.6 CHP DurX Commercial Plus motor, 10% incline capabilities, 10 mph SMART speed adjustment and a 20" x 55" tread belt. Meanwhile, the 7.5 S includes an AutoBreeze treadmill fan, a more powerful 3.0 CHP DurX Commercial Plus motor, 12% incline, 12 mph SMART speed adjustment, an even more spacious 20" x 60" tread belt. Both treadmills can fold up after you've crossed the finish line thanks to SpaceSaver design with EasyLift Assist.

These prices will only last for 24 hours or while supplies last, however, so don't lose out on this race for a discounted treadmill. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.