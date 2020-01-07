Belkin adds a programmable remote, smart plug to Wemo smart home lineup

Just a few years ago, the Consumer Electronics Show was flooded with smart home devices and accessories. From smart plugs to motion sensors to outlets, a wide range of companies took turns announcing their respective products.

Wemo, one of those companies that has been around through it all, has a couple of new products at CES 2020.

Controlling your Belkin Wemo smart devices is about to be much easier, thanks to the Wemo Stage. The three-button remote can be assigned to trigger six different scenes or device settings, using a combination of long and short presses on the buttons.

For example, using the Wemo app, you'll be able to assign a single press on the top button to your morning routine that turns on the coffee pot and lights in the kitchen. A long-press on the same button may trigger your bedtime scene.

The Stage remote docks into a Wemo and Decorated faceplate for safekeeping.

Wemo will launch the Wemo Stage this summer, with a price of $49.99.

Belkin is also adding the Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Plug to the Wemo lineup. The new Smart Plug is small, which isn't something you can say about a lot of connected plugs. The size of smart plugs often get in the way of standard outlets, blocking you from using both outlets.

However, the size of the new Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Plug shouldn't give you issues with wall outlets or taking up too much space on a power strip.

Once you decide what you want to control, be it a small space heater, lamp or fan, you can then set schedules, create scenes or use your favorite personal assistant to control the plug. Wemo supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple's HomeKit with Siri.

The Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Plug will go on sale this spring for $24.99.

If you don't want to wait for the new products or want to have Wemo devices to control with the Wemo Stage when it launches later this year, be sure to check out the Wemo Mini Smart Plug, the Wemo Light Switch, and if you're an Apple user, the Wemo Bridge, which will let you use Apple's HomeKit to control your devices.

