Four men ordered to hang for fatal gang rape on New Delhi bus

New Delhi (CNN) Four men have been issued with death warrants for the brutal gang rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in New Delhi more than seven years ago.

The men were on Tuesday ordered to hang later this month for gang-raping Jyoti Singh Pandey -- known commonly as Nirbhaya -- on a bus in 2012. She died two weeks later as a result of her injuries.

The hanging is scheduled for 7 a.m. on January 22 at Tihar Jail in India's capital, the court announced via video conference.

While the four men have exhausted the review process, they can still file a petition against the sentencing within the next 14 days, and if successful that would go to the country's Supreme Court.

There is currently no application pending before the court or country's president -- who has the power to pardon the men in a final mercy petition -- the prosecution said during the hearing.

