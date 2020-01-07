(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- US forces across the Middle East were placed on high alert to possibly shoot down Iranian drones as intelligence mounted about a threat of an imminent attack against US targets, two officials said.
-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have the votes to set the ground rules of the Senate impeachment trial without Democrats' support, GOP senators said.
-- President Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn should serve up to six months in jail, prosecutors told a federal judge.
-- An accident involving more than two dozen vehicles shut down part of Interstate 95 in Maine.
-- A dusty looking green Ford Mustang with some surface rust and holes cut in the trunk could very well become the most valuable Mustang ever sold at auction.
-- The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos has been arrested again. This time, he faces charges of capital murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder.
-- The "Saved by the Bell" reboot has found its star. Transgender actress Josie Totah has been cast in the lead role for the sitcom.
-- A rock formation that was a major tourist attraction collapsed after an earthquake struck Puerto Rico.