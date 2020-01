(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- US forces across the Middle East were placed on high alert to possibly shoot down Iranian drones as intelligence mounted about a threat of an imminent attack against US targets, two officials said.

-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have the votes to set the ground rules of the Senate impeachment trial without Democrats' support, GOP senators said.

-- An accident involving more than two dozen vehicles shut down part of Interstate 95 in Maine.