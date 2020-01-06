First potentially habitable Earth-size planet discovered by TESS mission, and it's nearby

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system TOI 700 d is the first potentially habitable Earth-size planet spotted by NASA's planet-hunting TESS mission. Hide Caption 1 of 51

TOI 1338 b is silhouetted by its two host stars, making it the first such discovery for the TESS mission. TESS only detects transits from the larger star

This artist's illustration shows a wet exoplanet with an oxygen atmosphere. The red sphere is the M-dwarf star the exoplanet orbits.

This artist's illustration shows a dry exoplanet with an oxygen atmosphere. The red sphere is the M-dwarf star the exoplanet orbits.

This artist's illustration of the Kepler 51 system shows newly discovered super-puff exoplanets, which are also called "cotton candy" exoplanets because they're so lightweight.

This artist's concept illustration shows an exoplanet with two moons orbiting within the habitable zone of a red dwarf star.

This is an artist's illustration of two exoplanets colliding in a binary star system.

This is an artist's illustration of a Neptune-type exoplanet in the icy outer reaches of its star system. It could look something like a large, newly discovered gas giant that takes about 20 years to orbit a star 11 light years away from Earth.